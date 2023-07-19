FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 set to kick off on July 20

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is commencing in Australia and New Zealand on July 20 (Thursday). This historic event marks the first time that these two nations will co-host the prestigious tournament, adding to the excitement and grandeur of the competition.

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup promises to be a spectacle like no other, with 64 exhilarating matches scheduled to take place. The journey begins with the opening match and ceremony, which will be held on July 20 at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. This vast stadium can accommodate up to 50,000 eager spectators, making it the largest in the country and a fitting venue to kick off this remarkable event. Eden Park boasts a rich history, having hosted several significant sporting occasions, including the Rugby World Cup final in 2011.

As the countdown begins, the organizers have revealed that the opening ceremony will be a memorable affair, featuring the enchanting voices of two talented artists. BENEE, a celebrated local artist from New Zealand, will join forces with the Australian artist Mallrat to perform the official song of the Women's World Cup, titled "Do It Again." Their musical talents are set to mesmerize the global audience tuning in for this momentous occasion.

Over the course of the tournament, matches will be held at ten world-class stadiums spread across both Australia and New Zealand. This marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time the FIFA Women's World Cup is being hosted jointly by two nations. The move showcases the commitment of both countries to promote women's football on an international stage. As we look back to the last Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019, it was the United States' national team that emerged victorious, securing their second consecutive and fourth overall title by defeating the Netherlands with a 2-0 scoreline in the final.

With the stage set, the teams ready, and fans eagerly awaiting the action, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of women's football and the unity of nations through sport. The world will come together to witness exceptional talent, inspiring moments, and the sheer passion for the beautiful game as the tournament unfolds over the next few weeks. Let the games begin!