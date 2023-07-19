Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 set to kick off on July 20

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 set to kick off on July 20
Azhar Khan
10:59 PM | July 19, 2023
Sports

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is commencing in Australia and New Zealand on July 20 (Thursday). This historic event marks the first time that these two nations will co-host the prestigious tournament, adding to the excitement and grandeur of the competition.

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup promises to be a spectacle like no other, with 64 exhilarating matches scheduled to take place. The journey begins with the opening match and ceremony, which will be held on July 20 at the iconic Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. This vast stadium can accommodate up to 50,000 eager spectators, making it the largest in the country and a fitting venue to kick off this remarkable event. Eden Park boasts a rich history, having hosted several significant sporting occasions, including the Rugby World Cup final in 2011.

As the countdown begins, the organizers have revealed that the opening ceremony will be a memorable affair, featuring the enchanting voices of two talented artists. BENEE, a celebrated local artist from New Zealand, will join forces with the Australian artist Mallrat to perform the official song of the Women's World Cup, titled "Do It Again." Their musical talents are set to mesmerize the global audience tuning in for this momentous occasion.

Women empowerment must to development: Punjab Governor

Over the course of the tournament, matches will be held at ten world-class stadiums spread across both Australia and New Zealand. This marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time the FIFA Women's World Cup is being hosted jointly by two nations. The move showcases the commitment of both countries to promote women's football on an international stage. As we look back to the last Women's FIFA World Cup in 2019, it was the United States' national team that emerged victorious, securing their second consecutive and fourth overall title by defeating the Netherlands with a 2-0 scoreline in the final.

With the stage set, the teams ready, and fans eagerly awaiting the action, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of women's football and the unity of nations through sport. The world will come together to witness exceptional talent, inspiring moments, and the sheer passion for the beautiful game as the tournament unfolds over the next few weeks. Let the games begin!

ABBA, WILL THE IMF DEAL HELP US TOO?

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023