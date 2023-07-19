Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First Muharram tomorrow, Ashura on 29th

First Muharram tomorrow, Ashura on 29th
Agencies
July 19, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chair­man Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the crescent of Muharram-ul-Harram 1445 AH had not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country. Addressing a press conference after a thorough consultation with all stakeholders, he said the first of Muharram-ul-Ha­ram would fall on Thursday, July 20 and Ashura on Satur­day, July 29, 2023. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met here for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH. Meanwhile, the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held at their respective headquarters. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023