First Muharram tomorrow, Ashura on 29th

QUETTA - Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chair­man Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday announced that the crescent of Muharram-ul-Harram 1445 AH had not been sighted at any nook and cranny of the country. Addressing a press conference after a thorough consultation with all stakeholders, he said the first of Muharram-ul-Ha­ram would fall on Thursday, July 20 and Ashura on Satur­day, July 29, 2023. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met here for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH. Meanwhile, the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were held at their respective headquarters.