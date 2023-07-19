Former cricketers rally behind Pakistan's prospects in Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and former cricketers of Pakistan, including Waqar Younis, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hafeez and Abdur Rehman, have shared their insights and expectations for the tournament.

Their sentiments revolve around the excitement of high-pressure games, the significance of matches against India, and the hopes of hosting more prestigious ICC events in Pakistan. The players have shown immense confidence in the current team's abilities, praising the impressive bowling attack and the prowess of rising stars.

Former fast bowler and national team coach, Waqar Younis, said, "It's a good schedule with high-pressure games. The event is going to be massive for Pakistan as well as all the participating teams. In our era, we used to be very excited for such events and hopefully, our young stars will be geared up well for the mega event and hopefully, they will play out their hearts and their hard work, passion and dedication will help them lift the Asia Cup trophy once again."

Former pacer Wahab Riaz emphasized the importance of handling pressure, particularly during matches against arch-rivals India. "There is always excitement while playing against India. The team that handles pressure better will achieve victory. It's crucial for us to fully focus on the match, setting aside all other distractions. If our players and team play accordingly, no one can stop them from lifting the Asia Cup trophy again.”

Muhammad Hafeez, the former batter and cricket professor, congratulated the Pakistan cricket team and the cricket board for hosting the Asia Cup. He also expressed hope for more ICC events to be hosted in Pakistan, commending the current team's talent. "Pakistan has the best ingredients a team must have.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the cricketing world while Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best attacking bowlers, and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf add to the formidable bowling unit. Their passion for representing the national team is essential for big wins," added Hafeez.

Former spinner Abdur Rehman viewed the hosting of the Asia Cup as a great honor for Pakistan, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in the long run. He urged the team to prepare meticulously for the tournament and expressed optimism about the team's performance during the Asia Cup, urging them to play like a unit and give their best to win the trophy again.”

Looking ahead to the event, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf expressed his desire for a highly competitive tournament but also conveyed his heartfelt wish for Pakistan to bring the Asia Cup home. He praised the team's strengths in both batting and bowling, singling out Babar Azam as one of the best batters and Shaheen Afridi as one of the best bowlers.

“I hope the current team will enter the Asia Cup with a strong foundation and the support of the nation behind them. As the tournament approaches, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling clashes and anticipate Pakistan's stellar performance on the field. Hopefully, the national cricketers will deliver during the Asia Cup and bring the trophy home,” Zaka Ashraf asserted.