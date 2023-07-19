Govt's stringent policies yielding results: Bilal Kiani

Prime Minister's Coordinator on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kiani said that tough decisions and stringent policies of the coalition government are yielding results as economic indicators have started improving.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that the economy is now stabilized and threats of default are over.

The Coordinator said the government is not only ensuring ease of doing business for the investors by removing bureaucratic hurdles but also focusing on revamping the agriculture sector.

He refuted the false news that any new taxes are being imposed under the newly struck IMF deal. He said it is a malicious propaganda aimed at derailing our hard earned economic stability.

Bilal Azhar Kiani said that the people of Pakistan can differentiate between those who worked for development of the country and those who de-tracked this process.