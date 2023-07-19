Govt slashes RLNG prices for both Sui companies

ISLAMABAD-The government Tuesday slashed the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui companies by up to $0.1938 per mmBtu (or 1.5 percent) for the month of July, 2023.

According to notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, RLNG price for the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers has been reduced by $0.0688 per mmBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), price has been slashed by $0.1938 per mmBtu. OGRA issued its determined RLNG weighted average sale provisional price and has set the rate at $12.6493 per MMBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $13.1367 per MMBtu for SSGC consumers. For the month of June 2023, the price of RLNG was $12.7181/mmBtu for the consumers of SNGPL and $12.9429/mmBtu for SSGC consumers.

The reduction in RLNG prices follows consecutive decreases implemented by the government in the past five months. It is worth mentioning here that for the month of June also OGRA had slashed the LNG prices by up to $0.714/ MMBtu (5.22 percent) for the consumers of both the Sui companies. However, in May, the average sale price of RLNG was raised by $0.1768 per MMBtu (1.3 percent) for consumers of both Sui companies.

In January, RLNG prices were decreased by up to 2.2 percent, followed by a reduction of 4.3 percent in February and 3.16 percent in March, and in April it was reduced by 0.47 percent. The newly adjusted RLNG prices include charges for LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the state-run importers, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). PSO procures LNG under two long-term contracts with Qatar, with prices set at 13.37 percent and 10.20 percent of Brent, respectively.

The prices were calculated based on the import of nine cargoes by PSO and one cargo by PLL. As per the determination six cargos were procured by PSO at a slope of 13.37 percent of Brent, costing $10.4333/mmBtu, while three at 10.2 percent costing $7.995/mmBtu. The average cost of PSO LNG was $9.6087/mmBtu. For the month of February, PLL had made no procurement, while for the months of March, April, June and July it imported one cargo each. Two LNG cargoes were imported by PLL in May. The July cargo has been imported at a slope of 12.14 percent costing $9.4734/mmBtu. Since LNG is pegged to the price of crude, so gas price also fluctuates with crude price movement.