Govt to amend National Counter Violent Extremism Policy

ISLAMABAD - Only a few weeks before the expiry of its term, the federal government on Tuesday decided to amend the Nation­al Counter Violent Extremism Policy.

Ministry of Interior took the decision at a meeting held under the chair of In­terior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the National Counter Violent Extremism Policy, 2022. The other participants of the meeting included Information Minister Marriyum Au­rangzeb, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanju.

The meeting decided to bring some amendments in the policy be­fore sending to the federal cabinet for final approval. It was also de­cided that all stakeholder would be taken on board in the consultative process on the issue. The partici­pants also discussed suggestions to effectively curb violent extremism in the country. The director general Na­tional Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) gave a detailed briefing to the meeting about the aims and ob­jectives of the policy. The DG NACTA said the policy had been devised on the basis of opinions of over 280 ex­perts to identify and respond effec­tively to trends in violent extremism.

Under the policy, the values of peace, tolerance and diversity will be promoted in the society and social, electronic and print media will be used proactively to counter violent extremism. The policy also aims at protecting the weak and unprivileged segments of the society. The interior minister was quoted as saying this by a spokesperson of interior min­istry that terrorism and extremism would have to be eliminated at every cost as it has caused irreparable dam­age to the country. “We need to create awareness among the people about the extremist elements.” He said the National Counter Violent Extremism Policy cannot be implemented as long as all stakeholders do not agree on it.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Italian Ambas­sador Andreas Ferrarese in a meeting reaffirmed resolve to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two coun­tries. Ferrarese called on the interior minister here at the Ministry of Interi­or. During the meeting, it was agreed to expand the collaboration between the interior ministries of the two countries in an effort to combat cross-border crimes. The ambassador expressed grief and sorrow over the Greece boat tragedy. The minister made it clear that those involved in the incident will be held accountable. Ferrarese assured that the difficulties obtaining visas for Pakistanis will soon be resolved.