Govt to renovate minorities’ worship places hit by floods

KARACHI-Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani on Wednesday told the Sindh Assembly that over 100 schemes had been incorporated in the budget for rehabilitation of minorities worship places damaged during the recent floods across the province.

While furnishing replies to lawmakers’ written and verbal queries during the Question Hour, Essarani said that Umerkot was one of the most effected districts, adding that 28 schemes had been included in the budget for it. He said that 40 schemes for worship places of minorities were included for Karachi division, 28 for Mirpurkhas and 29 for Khairpur.

Hostel for girls belonging to minorities

The minister said that the minorities affairs department was going to establish a hostel for girls belonging to minorities in Karachi. He said that more hostels would be established at division level across the province in the near future.

Rana Ansar, the MQM-P’s parliamentary leader drew the ministers attention towards dilapidated condition of a 150-year old Hindu temple in Umerkot.

“The temple is in dilapidated condition and needs the government attention,” she said.

In reply, Essarani said that the provincial government was already taking measures to uplift worship places of minorities across the province. The provincial minister said that solar systems had also been installed in many temples of the province.

He said 90 per cent of the department’s budget had been spent during the last fiscal year.

Essarani said that the department was also going to give scholarships to deserving students belonging to minorities through a project with a cost Rs37.5 million. Resolution for introducing new power companies in Karachi not adopted. Separately, Sindh government opposed a resolution demanding induction of new power utilities in Karachi as parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the government was already willing to facilitate new companies for the purpose.

Mangla Sharma of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan moved a private resolution, demanding the Sindh government to approach the centre for introducing new power generating and distribution companies in Karachi. “This house resolves the Sindh government to approach the Federal government to introduce more power generating and distributing companies in Karachi which is a economical hub and biggest city of Pakistan so that the people could be provided electricity at cheap prices,” the resolution read.

Responding to the resolution parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla opposed the resolution and asked the MQM-P member to withdraw it.

“As per Sindh government policy, every company or individual is welcome and whosoever wants to install power generating plants, we will definitely support him,” he added.

The Minister went on to say that recently PPP chairman and foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had inaugurated Dhabeji Special Economic Zone through which industrialists would be facilitated. Mangla Sharma later withdrew her private resolution. Later, the house was adjourned to Thursday.