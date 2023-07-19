Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country

Web Desk
8:05 AM | July 19, 2023
Hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavyfalls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar and Anantnag twenty-two degree centigrade, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one, Shopian twenty, Jammu twenty-seven and Leh fifteen degree centigrade.  

Women empowerment must to development: Punjab Governor

