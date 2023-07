IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Islamabad Circle, COMST, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramirid, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, from 07:00 a.m 12:00 p.m, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat, Qureshiabad, Girja-I, Hayal, Morat, Ranyal, Gulistan Fatima, Kohala, Rahmatabad-I Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Pindhoon, I-14/3, Noon, I-16, HPT (Radio Pak), Lakho Road, Ameer Hamza, Officer Colony, Nogzi, Bajnyal, New Milpur, F-17/1, F-17/2, Navzi Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder, Attock Circle, Shikardara, Ghorghashti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak-I & II, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F3 (Gul Afshan), Bakrala Feeders and surrounding areas.