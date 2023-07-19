Wednesday, July 19, 2023
IHC issues notices to secy housing and works, others

PLEA SEEKING BODY TO PROBE RIGGING ALLEGATIONS

Shahid Rao
July 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works and other respondents in a petition seek­ing the appointment of commission for inquiry for investigations of rigging through hacking of electronic voting system. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition moved by an architect Syed Qamar Abbas through Umer Ijaz Gillani Advocate. In the petition, the petitioner sought direction for Secretary Ministry of Hous­ing to appoint a Commission of Inquiry under Section 32 of the Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) Ordinance, 1983 for investigating the allegations of rigging through hacking of the electronic voting system and for making recommendations for the solution to his electoral dispute. The counsel for the petitioner contended that elections of the committee for the year 2023-25 were held and result was an­nounced on 08.03.2023 but the election process was finalized through online voting. He added that there is a report and the observation of the company, who was involved in the on­line voting that there was a hacking attack on the voting system, so the transparency of the elections cannot be guaranteed and elec­tions have not been con­ducted in a transparent and clean manner.

