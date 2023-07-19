Indian scholar to attend Muharram programs in Karachi  

KARACHI - Prominent Indian scholar Allama Syed Aqeel ul-Gharavi arrived from India to address Muharram programs in Pakistan, was accorded a warm welcome by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Karachi Airport here on Tuesday. Allama Aqeel-ul-Gharavi has come to Pakistan India after a gape of seven years to participate in the Majalis and other gatherings of Muharram-ul-Haram, said a statement issued from the Governor’s House here. The Governor of Sindh welcomed him on his arrival in Karachi. Apart from Karachi, Aqeel-ul-Gharavi will also address Muharram meetings in various Imambargahs of Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad.