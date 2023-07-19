Islamabad police finalise security arrangements for Muharam

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for the processions, religious gatherings during Muharram, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Muharram.

The formal approval of this plan was given by Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after its thorough review all wings of Islamabad police have also been given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

CPO/ DIG Operations directed all concerned officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers should be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

A total of 181 religious gatherings (Majalis) and 965 processions will be held in the federal capital. The CPO/ DIG (Operations) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants. He said that special arrangements should be made for checking of participants in a professional way and to install walk-through gates at the entrance points of Majalis.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions thoroughly using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the CPO/ DIG maintained.

Rangers and FC will also assist Islamabad Capital Police to ensure elaborate security arrangements. The CPO/ DIG also ordered all Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and officers incharge police stations to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

He said that it should be ensured that processions will pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

The CPO/ DIG directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad Capital Police and lower subordinates. Traffic staff to ensure arrangements for avoiding any inconvenience to road users and special deployment should be made for smooth flow of traffic at alternate routes when processions will be carried out.

It should be ensured that parking lots to be far away from the processions with proper security arrangements there and metal detectors would be used at entry and exit points too.