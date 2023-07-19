KBBC wins 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U-21 Basketball event

LAHORE-Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) beat Usman Club 14-10 in the final to win the title of 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-21 Basketball Tournament that concluded at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh.

The tournament was organised under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon with the collaboration of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club and with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association. In the third-place match, Arambagh Club defeated Jump Shoot Club by 10-7.

In these matches, Haris Khan, Syed Asad Ali, Abdul Samad, Hasan Ali, Yash Kumar and Abdullah played the best game. Hasan Ali was declared the best player of the tournament while Daniyal Khan Marwat the best defender and Abdullah the emerging player of the tournament.

The chief guest of the final was Muhammad Akhlaq, Manager Coordination of PBL, while KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Vice President Veena Masood, MCB VP M Haider Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, M Yaqoob and Adeel Ahmed were also present on the occasion. In these matches, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif and Michael Turner acted as referees while Raj Kumar, Zain Ch, Farooq Khan and Usman Khan performed the duties of technical officials.