Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KBBC wins 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U-21 Basketball event

KBBC wins 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 U-21 Basketball event
OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) beat Usman Club 14-10 in the final to win the title of 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-21 Basketball Tournament that concluded at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh.

The tournament was organised under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon with the collaboration of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club and with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association. In the third-place match, Arambagh Club defeated Jump Shoot Club by 10-7. 

In these matches, Haris Khan, Syed Asad Ali, Abdul Samad, Hasan Ali, Yash Kumar and Abdullah played the best game. Hasan Ali was declared the best player of the tournament while Daniyal Khan Marwat the best defender and Abdullah the emerging player of the tournament. 

The chief guest of the final was Muhammad Akhlaq, Manager Coordination of PBL, while KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Vice President Veena Masood, MCB VP M Haider Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, M Yaqoob and Adeel Ahmed were also present on the occasion. In these matches, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif and Michael Turner acted as referees while Raj Kumar, Zain Ch, Farooq Khan and Usman Khan performed the duties of technical officials.

Summit Bank announces name change to Bank Makramah

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023