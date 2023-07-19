Landslide in Colombia kills at least eight

BOGOTÁ-A landslide triggered by heavy rains left at least eight people dead and some 20 missing in central Colombia overnight, authorities said Tuesday. The dead included two children, civil defense director Jorge Diaz told Noticias Caracol TV. He said disaster happened on a road linking Bogota to the southeast of the country near the town of Puente Quetame in Cundinamarca department. The Cundinamarca fire department put the estimated number of missing people at 20 after torrential rains hit the region on Monday afternoon, continuing into the night.