Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Launching of PMYSDP, inauguration of NUTECH Main Campus held

PR
July 19, 2023
Business

RAWALPINDI-The launching ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme (PMYSDP) was held at the National University of Technology (NUTECH).

Federal ministers, heads of various departments, Rector Nutech University Lt. Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz was also present at this occasion. Chief guest Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also laid the foundation of NUTECH Main Campus at Capital Smart City. Addressing the students and faculty, the Prime Minister highlighted that youth comprises a major portion of Pakistan’s population and government is focusing on youth development initiatives to equip young minds with modern education and skills. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of NUTECH for being an active partner of the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme. He highlighted that PMYSDP is such a great platform that enables youngsters to learn hi-tech skills and create employment opportunities and economic activities by starting their own businesses. Prime Minister also distributed certificates among the participants.

PR

Business

