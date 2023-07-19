Law minister rules out extension in NA’s term

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday claimed that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly, which would complete its term on 13th August.
“There would be no extension in the term of the National Assembly but there is an option of early dissolution of the assembly,” said Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while talking to media persons after a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.
He was flanked by PPP’s senior MNA Naveed Qamar . Minister was unsure about the dissolution of the National Assembly . He said no one has knowledge about the future. He further said that there will be no extension in the assembly’s tenure.
He said that there were several anomalies in the Election Act of 2017. The purpose of the in-camera meeting was to ensure that free, fair and impartial elections would be held.
To a question about absence of PTI member in the meeting, he said that PTI’s Senator Ali Zafar was a notified member of the electoral reforms’ committee and he was invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday. To a question, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said that PPP had proposed to the federal government to dissolve the national and remaining provincial assemblies on August 8. The in-camera meeting was held to make the recommendation in respect of Electoral Reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, along with draft legislation, if required for this purpose.