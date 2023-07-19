Law minister rules out extension in NA’s term

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday claimed that there would be no extension in the term of the National Assem­bly, which would complete its term on 13th August.

“There would be no extension in the term of the National As­sembly but there is an option of early dissolution of the assem­bly,” said Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar while talking to media persons after a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

He was flanked by PPP’s se­nior MNA Naveed Qamar . Minis­ter was unsure about the disso­lution of the National Assembly . He said no one has knowledge about the future. He further said that there will be no extension in the assembly’s tenure.

He said that there were sev­eral anomalies in the Election Act of 2017. The purpose of the in-camera meeting was to en­sure that free, fair and impartial elections would be held.

To a question about absence of PTI member in the meeting, he said that PTI’s Senator Ali Zaf­ar was a notified member of the electoral reforms’ committee and he was invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday. To a ques­tion, Federal Commerce Minis­ter Naveed Qamar said that PPP had proposed to the federal gov­ernment to dissolve the national and remaining provincial assem­blies on August 8. The in-camera meeting was held to make the recommendation in respect of Electoral Reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, along with draft legislation, if re­quired for this purpose.