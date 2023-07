LESCO suspends 7 officers including two X-Ens

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Com­pany (LESCO) has suspended seven officers including two Xens for showing poor per­formance in their duties, and placed two officer as OSDs (Of­ficers on Special Duty) besides transferring six Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs). The compa­ny’s spokesperson confirmed to the media here Monday that notifications had also been is­sued in this regard.

According to notifications, she added that Xen Kasur (Ru­ral) Imdad Allah Naich, X-En Chunian Division Mian Mu­hammad Amin, Deputy Man­ager (Commercial) Moham­mad Iqbal Anwar, SDO Pattoki (Rural) Sirajuddin Arejo, SDO (Bahadurpura) Qudratullah, SDO Noorpur Sub-Division and SDO (Raja Jang) Moham­mad Nawaz have been sus­pended for poor performance. While, X-En (M&T) Malik Bilal and SDO Sheikhupura Road Imran Rasool have been made OSDs. She added that Rana Dalir Tariq has been posted as SDO Hamza Town Sub-Di­vision, Anees Ahmed as SDO Sheikhupura Road Sub-Divi­sion, Samim Gohar as SDO Wagah Road, Muhammad Sohail Dilawar as SDO Sofia Abad Sub-Division, Aftab Rob­ert as SDO Jiya Bagga Sub-Di­vision, and Mohammad Has­san Raza as SDO Garden Town Sub-Division. She mentioned that Shajar Hussain has been appointed as Deputy Manager (Commercial) Kasur.