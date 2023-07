QUETTA - The Met Office has fore­cast mainly hot and humid weather with partly cloudy in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Of­fice, the minimum tempera­ture in Quetta was recorded at 23.0 degree centigrade and 13.7 degree centigrade in Kalat on Tuesday. The Met Office also reported that Khuzdar received rain 6.8mm in the area.