Manzoor Abbasi shines in 6th PGF Jinnah Tour Golf

LAHORE-The 6th edition of Pakistan Golf Federation Jinnah Tour Golf Match commenced at the Piffer’s Golf and Country Club Golf Course, Abbottabad on Tuesday.

The three-day event, exclusively designed for the country’s second-tier golf professionals, showcased an impressive display of talent, with participants delivering commendable performances and achieving remarkable scores. After the conclusion of the first 18 holes, Manzoor Ahmed Abbasi from Karachi stood out with an exceptional round of gross 69, finishing two under par on the challenging par 71 golf course.

Abbasi’s remarkable display of golfing technique and skill secured him the top spot on the leaderboard. However, he was not the sole standout performer on the opening day, as several other competitors showcased their abilities flawlessly. Nasir Masih from Lahore Garrison, with a score of gross 70 and one under par, closely trailed Abbasi by a single stroke.

Notable performers also include Zeeshan Khan from Peshawar, who finished with a par 71, and six participants who achieved a score of gross 72. These contenders are M Asif (Raya), M Naseer (Raya), Kamran Shafiq (Gymkhana), Syed Bilal Hussain Shah (Margalla), M Azam (Quetta), and M Afzal (Okara).

Following closely are eleven participants tied at a score of gross 73. Among them are M Ashfaq, M Saeed, Adnan Khan, M Asif, Irfan Khan, Nasir Mehmood, Danish, Waqar Hassan, Shahid Pervaiz, and Muhammad Rehman (Mani).

The atmosphere is electric as these aspiring golfers strive for success and recognition in this championship organized by the Pakistan Golf Federation, under the guidance of Tournament Director Malik Kamran and Chief Referee Omer Zia. The second round of the tournament is scheduled for Wednesday at the Piffers Golf Course, with tee off set for 6:30 am.