Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Margalla Trail Runners organizes Galiyat Mountain Trail Race  

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad - The Margalla Trail Runners organised Galiyat Mountain Trail Race 60km and 20km distance races in Galiyat region, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

In the 60 km category, from Thandiani Top to Khaira Gali, Usman Khan secured first position while Athar Akhtar and Will Reynolds bagged second and third position respectively. In the 20 km category, Israr Khattak stood first whereas Muzammil Shehzad and Charles Fraser secured second and third positions. In the female category, Anum Uzair stood first, Afia Khan came second and Zarwa Jamal stood third. 

These races are organised annually and are “Trail running UTMB Index Races” aimed at promoting mountain trail running in Pakistan. Both races attracted a good number of local and foreign athletes. It was the 2nd consecutive year these races were organised. 

The closing ceremony for these trail races was held in Nathiagali club where prizes were distributed among the winners. Javed Ali, president of Margalla Trail Runners thanked the participants and sponsors of the event.

OUR STAFF REPORT

