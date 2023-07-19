Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing twin cities, KP, Punjab

12:07 PM | July 19, 2023
Monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different parts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Upper Punjab. 

According to the met office, the highest rainfall of 191 has been recorded in Rawalpindi.

In Rawalpindi, water level has increased in Nullah Lei due to heavy rains.

According to rescue officials, the Nullah Lei at Katarian and Gawalmandi is flowing at sixteen feet and seventeen feet respectively.

Rescue 1122 and local administration are on alert to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, in a rain related incident, ten laborers died and five others injured as a result of a wall collapse at Golra in Islamabad. The injured have been shifted to hospitals.

