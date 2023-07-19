MQM ran away from LG polls sensing defeat, says Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said yesterday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement ran away from the local govt elections sensing defeat. PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi, who is also the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Pov­erty Alleviation, said the MQM opted for a strategic retreat from local elections to avoid the embarrass­ment of defeat. In a state­ment, he said Jamaat-e-Islami has never remained a political and democratic party. “Jamaat-e-Islami has continuously tried to misguide the nation by showing them the dreams of paradise. The people of Karachi have rejected the dreams of Jamaat-e-Islami,” Kundi said. He said the “youth of today is con­scious enough not to fall for Jamaat-e-Islami’s deceit.”