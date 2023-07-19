Wednesday, July 19, 2023
NAB Balochistan organises seminar on eradication of corruption

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
QUETTA   -  The National Accountability Bu­reau (Balochistan) on Tuesday organized a seminar on ‘Eradi­cation of Corruption is Must for a Prosperous Pakistan’ at Police Training College, Sariab Road Quetta. The main objective of the seminar was to spread aware­ness and anti-corruption prin­ciples among the participants of the Police Training College. Deputy Commandant Mr. Au­rangzeb represented the Police Training College whereas NAB Balochistan was represented by Director Dr. Muhammad Rashad and Deputy Director Mr. Khur­ram Shahzad. The participants of the seminar provided use­ful information about the nega­tive impact of corruption on the society and the steps taken to eradicate it. The speakers of the seminar also highlighted the practical ways in which the po­lice can play an important role in promoting a more transpar­ent and responsible society. A symbolic walk was organized in which trainees of Police Training College participated.

OUR STAFF REPORT

