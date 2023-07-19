NAB Balochistan organises seminar on eradication of corruption

QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (Balochistan) on Tuesday organized a seminar on ‘Eradication of Corruption is Must for a Prosperous Pakistan’ at Police Training College, Sariab Road Quetta. The main objective of the seminar was to spread awareness and anti-corruption principles among the participants of the Police Training College. Deputy Commandant Mr. Aurangzeb represented the Police Training College whereas NAB Balochistan was represented by Director Dr. Muhammad Rashad and Deputy Director Mr. Khurram Shahzad. The participants of the seminar provided useful information about the negative impact of corruption on the society and the steps taken to eradicate it. The speakers of the seminar also highlighted the practical ways in which the police can play an important role in promoting a more transparent and responsible society. A symbolic walk was organized in which trainees of Police Training College participated.