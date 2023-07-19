Nepra’s approval sought for transfer of Rs35b additional burden to power consumers

ISLAMABAD-Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDiscos) and K-Electric (KE) have sought the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) nod for the transfer of approximately Rs35 billion additional burden to the electricity consumers of the country on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2023.

In two separate petitions submitted to NEPRA, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos and KE have sought a hike of Rs 1.8846/unit and Rs2.336/unit respectively on account of monthly fuel charges adjustments (FCA) for June 2023. The impact of the Discos hike will be over Rs29 billion (including GST), while the impact of the KE will be over Rs 5 billion (including GST). NEPRA will hold public hearings on these petitions on July 26. Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to consumers only on a monthly basis through an automatic mechanism, while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges, including the impact transmission and distribution losses, are built in the base tariff by the federal government.

A petition submitted by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDiscos said that for the month of June, the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.5084/unit, while the actual fuel cost was Rs9.3930/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs1.8846/unit to consumers. In the data shared with the regulator, the CPPA-G informed that 13,715 GWh of electricity was generated during the month at the cost of Rs132,080 billion (or Rs9.6300/unit) and 13,327 GWh at Rs 125,185 billion (or Rs 9.3930/unit) had been delivered to Discos with 2.57 percent as transmission losses.

According to data, hydel generation stood at 4133GWh (30.14pc) in June which is high than 3,312.2GWh (26.96pc) during May, indicating an increase of 28.78 percent. The data showed that 10GWh of expensive electricity was generated from high speed diesel during June with the generation cost of Rs 30.4535/unit.

The data further highlighted that 744GWh (5.43pc) of expensive electricity was generated from furnace oil during June. The furnace oil based electricity generation increased by 209 percent as compared to 241GWh (1.96pc) during May. The cost of the RFO-based electricity in June also increased to Rs 26.0943/unit from Rs23.2416/unit in May. The generation from coal-based power plants increased by 18 percent to 2434 GWh during June from 2,061.3 GWh in May. Coal was a comparatively cheaper source for power generation viz-a-viz RFO and RLNG, and it cost Rs14.0744/unit during June.

The natural gas-based generation declined by 7.86 percent from 1,270.9 in May to 1171 GWH (8.54pc) in June. The cost of the gas based electricity in June was Rs11.7444/unit which is cheaper from May cost of Rs12.455/unit. The RLNG-based electricity contribution to the national grid decreased by almost 15 percent to 2544 GWh in June from 2,988 GWh during the previous month. The cost of RLNG based electricity was Rs 24.0740/unit.

Generation from nuclear based power plants increased by 20.38 percent to 1857 GWh (13.54pc) in June from 1,542.56 GWh in May. The per unit cost of nuclear power was also declined from Rs1.148/unit in May to Rs1.0721/unit during June. The import of electricity from Iran was 25GWh at the cost of Rs23.6329/unit. From bagasse, 66 GWh of electricity was generated at Rs5.9822/unit, while wind, solar and mixed sources contributed 597 GWh, 105 GWh, and 27 GWh, respectively, to the national grid during the month.