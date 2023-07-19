Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NI conducts training on food fortification

APP
July 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding KP districts about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province.

The main objective of the activity was to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in the province and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province. Nutrition International has provided necessary technical support to provincial governments in food fortification.

Provincial Programme Manager NI, Imtiaz Ali Shah said that our organisation is reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and is the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023