NI conducts training on food fortification

PESHAWAR - Nutrition International (NI) on Tuesday conducted a training session for officials of the food department, stakeholders and surrounding KP districts about fortification processes and quality control to scale up wheat flour fortification in the province.

The main objective of the activity was to facilitate the initiation of food fortification in the province and to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province. Nutrition International has provided necessary technical support to provincial governments in food fortification.

Provincial Programme Manager NI, Imtiaz Ali Shah said that our organisation is reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and is the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.