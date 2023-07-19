Normalcy returns to all rivers except Indus: FFC

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that normalcy has returned to Rivers Sutlej, Jhe­lum, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul except River In­dus which is in low flood at Tarbela. According to the daily FFC report on Tuesday, by virtue of good management of inflows/outflows by the dam management authorities presently there ex­ists healthy combined live storage of 8.890 MAF (66.13% of maximum live storage of 13.443 MAF). Bay of Bengal Monsoon Low earlier over West Jharkhand (India) and adjoining areas pres­ently lies over East Madhya Paradesh (India) af­ter moving westwards. Westerly wave trough prevails over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan, with seasonal low lies over Northwestern Baloch­istan. At present, light to moderate moist currents both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet which are likely to become strong.