NUTECH among most advanced universities in world

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s National University of Technology Islamabad has been selected as one of the most innovative universities in the world in 2023 by the World University Ranking for Innovation (WURI). The global ranking agency ranked the Na­tional University of Technol­ogy 51-100 universities in the world in terms of innovation.

The WURI named NUTECH alongside most innovative universities like MIT, the Uni­versity of Pennsylvania, and Harvard which topped in the rating. It also includes many lesser-known but remarkably innovative higher education institutions that have not pre­viously appeared in other tra­ditional university rankings. In the list of elite 100 univer­sities NUTECH is joined by Minerva University in Ameri­ca, Ecole 42 in France, Simon Fraser University in Canada, Abdullah Gul University in Turkey, Barpa University in Thailand, and Samar State University in the Philippines.

The methodology for ranking is not based on tradition, repu­tation, or popularity, but fo­cuses on new concepts such as innovation in industry, indus­trial linkage, entrepreneurship, social responsibility, openness, crisis management, and the fourth industrial revolution.

The WURI wrote in its con­gratulatory message to the Rector National University of Technology that they highly value the expertise and inno­vation-oriented programme at NUTECH which make the institution invaluable for the development of industry.