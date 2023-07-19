Online course to showcase ‘modern Indonesia’ begins  

ISLAMABAD - An International Online Internship Programme (OIP), featuring prominent experts and scholars from Indonesia to showcase a ‘modern Indonesia’, share views and explore mutual learning opportunities for further development of bilateral ties, got underway here at the Bahria University on Tuesday.

The OIP, being organized in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy, was inaugurated virtually by Dr Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister for Public Diplomacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Teuku Faizasyah said, “The OIP applies a two-way learning approach, firstly it provides a platform to analyze Indonesia from various aspects and secondly, it allows participants to explore potential for cooperation from the current state of bilateral relations.”

Through the programme, he said, “we hope to enrich the participants’ knowledge about Indonesia and at the same time we hope that it will also stimulate exchanges of views on the topics of discussion among scholars, students and people in general.”