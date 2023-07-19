Pak economy in safe zone as govt averted default: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ish­aq Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s economy is in safe zone after the govern­ment has averted the default by increasing the country’s foreign exchange reserves to a comfortable position.

In a televised ad­dress, the finance min­ister said that Paki­stan’s current account for the fourth consec­utive month record­ed in surplus. The cur­rent account remained in surplus of $334 mil­lion in June this year. Overall in last fis­cal year 2022-23, the country’s current account deficit has recorded at $2.56 billion as compared to $17.4 billion in the preceding year 2021-22. He said that the govern­ment has managed to control the current account deficit, which averted the default.

The finance minister congratulated Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif, the State Bank authorities and his economic team for timely managing all exter­nal payments and devising prudent policies which helped decrease the current account deficit. “Paki­stan is in safe zone,” he said.

Ishaq Dar reiterated that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would increase to $14 billion to $15 billion within the current month (July). The incumbent government would leave the country’s foreign exchange reserves at the same level ($14 billion to $15 billion) when Shehbaz Sharif as­sumed power as prime minister in April last year despite making all due sovereign payments when it completes its constitutional term.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday, the current account balance posted a surplus of $334 million for the month of June compared to a deficit of $2.32 bil­lion during the same period of the previous year. The country’s exports increased to $2.698 billion in June 2023 against total goods and services export of $3.794 billion in June 2022. On the other hand, total imports stood at $3.847 billion in June 2023 against $8.533 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country’s current account defi­cit fell sharply, i.e. 85.37% during the 12 months of the fiscal year 2022-23 supported by lower im­port bill. Pakistan posted a $2.557 billion current account deficit during July-June of FY23 compared to $17.481 billion in the same period of the previ­ous fiscal year (FY22), a decline of $14.93 billion. During the period under review, the country’s im­port bill stood at $60 billion down from $84.49 bil­lion due to regulatory steps to curb the imports to reduce the pressure on external accounts, reflect­ing a decline of nearly 29%. The country’s exports also presented poor performance as overall ex­ports plunged by 11% to $35.2 billion in July-June of FY23 as against $39.6 billion in the correspond­ing period of the last fiscal year.