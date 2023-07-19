Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Pak team kicks off Asian Youth TT C’ship today 

STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
LAHORE - Pakistan’s national table tennis team will play their first match of 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship at Aspire Zone Indoor Hall, Doha Qatar on Wednesday (today). Pakistan’s male and female contingent comprising Hoor Fawad, Kalsoom Khan, Taha Bilal and Abbas Amjad will participate in Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mix Doubles events during 27th Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in which teams from 18 countries are featuring. Fawad ur Rehman is the coach while M Rashid is manager of national table tennis team.  

