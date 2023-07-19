Pakistan committed to moving economy to macroeconomic stability: Envoy

WASHINGTON - Masood Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, has thanked the United States for supporting the approval of Pakistan’s $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF. “We deeply appreciate Secretary Blinken’s supportive statement on Pakistan-US relations and Pakistan’s economic development,” he said. Masood Khan, expressed these views in a statement ‘On the future of Pakistan-United States relations: The Way Forward.’

He said, “I convey my gratitude to Pakistani- American leaders for reaching out to US Senators and Congressmen to add their voices to the calls for early approval of IMF’s Pakistan package.” Let me assure you all, that we are committed to moving our economy to macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth. To achieve these goals, we are undertaking ambitious reforms.

“I would say Pakistan-United States relationship is known for its longevity and resilience. We have brought this decades- old bond from the Cold War to this new technological age. The spirit of solidarity survives. It should now thrive!”

The Ambassador said, “Today we are focusing on The Future of Pakistan-US Relations: A Way Forward. This discourse, I believe, should be premised on four postulates:

1. Pakistan and the US have a rich legacy of a cooperative relationship that provides a basis for building our ties in the emerging global and regional geo-political milieu. We also know how to resolve our differences, which can arise in any relationship from time to time.

2. While Pakistan-US economic partnership is the core of our engagement, security cooperation is equally important. Together, we will continue to work for peace and stability in the region.

3. Third country considerations should not impinge on our bilateral metrics, but be referred to each other, whenever such need arises. 4. We will promote our shared values of human rights, rule of law, access to justice and prosperity for all in the bilateral and multilateral forums.

Last year, we welcomed the US announcement that it would no more look at Pakistan through the prism of Afghanistan, India or even China. Now we are engaged in shaping a broad-based relationship. Pakistan continues to be a regional power at the heart of a complex neighbourhood and Eurasian chessboard abutting East, West, South and South West Asia and the Middle East.

It is important that the security and non-security realms of our partnership move in tandem. The bandwidth for security cooperation should increase in due course for mutual benefit. There is unfinished agenda in the security realm; and we have to go a long way to build our economic partnership.

After US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, terrorism led by ISIS-K and TTP resurged with vengeance. We are facing a potent and deadly threat from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, equipped with the most sophisticated weapons and military equipment left behind by the US forces. Their attacks from Afghan soil have killed more than 1200 security personnel and civilians. We oppose this wave of terrorism and will dismantle its network.

In this context, it is important to start US counterterrorism programmes for Pakistan’s capacity enhancement.

Stabilisation of Afghanistan is important for Pakistan and the US; and we have welcomed the United States’ direct contacts with the Afghan cabinet ministers, in addition to ours, even as we have urged the Afghan Interim government to restore women’s rights to education and employment.

The United States has chosen friends within the setting of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, whose declared vectors of invest, align and compete, we are told are not designed to alienate or confront other countries in the region and beyond.

Pakistan has pursued connectivity through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to leverage our economic geography. Our defence and economic ties with China will continue.

It is important that the strategic balance in South Asia is re-established, along with a quest for peace, so that the region does not remain a potential tinderbox. We should resort to bilateral, third party and multilateral diplomacy to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and ensure nuclear stability.

Masood Khan thanked the United States for standing by during the devastating floods last year and helping Pakistan with reconstruction.

“Pakistan is making a major shift towards geoeconomics. We need US support, and indeed of our diaspora, in this transition.” In this endeavour, we would count on the US to help us enhance our absorptive capacity for new technologies, especially in the IT sector.

For enhancing people to people contacts and exchange of students, academics, business leaders and professionals, our two countries need to liberalise visa regimes.

Pakistan’s priorities are to improve ease of doing business, streamline regulations, ensure timely repatriation of profits, make trade dispute settlement efficient, and protect and enforce intellectual property. This is work in progress.

“Speaking to Pakistani-American diaspora I would say you are a bridge, a catalyst and a launching pad for Pak- US relations. From a few thousand in the 1960s, your number has increased to 629,000 (We have checked this figure with the US Statistics Bureau’s Census data). And probably you are much more, say a million. You have scaled heights, beyond our imagination and expectation, here in the United States’ hospitable and fertile environment,” the envoy added in the statement.

You are investing back in Pakistan in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, telemedicine, healthtech, edtech and fintech, real estate, and medical transcription and billing, to name a few. You have been putting bread on the table of your compatriots. Keep investing. The sky is the limit.

“You are free to go to your motherland, with full confidence, on NICOP. And there are no lists of overseas Pakistanis prepared for special screening. These are rumors. Don’t pay heed to them. You are as secure there, as you are here.”

As forecast by the World Bank, Pakistan could be amongst the top ten economies in 2047, when it will complete 100 years of its independence. Our population of 230 million, growing human capital, and the youth bulge, growing number of women in workforce, all hold that promise. To achieve this goal, we are embarking on a comprehensive reform agenda. We have to deliver on tax regime.

The World Bank is helping us with GST harmonisation. In Pakistan, we have recently established a Special Investment Facilitation Council to fasttrack decisions and remove hurdles that investors face. We have faith in Pakistan- US partnership; we will make it work and flourish!