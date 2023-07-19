Pakistan, WB agree to collaborate to promote digital economy

Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to collaborate to promote digital economy by providing training, guidance and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs.

This came at a meeting between Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and World Bank's Regional Head of Social Protection Ms Nicole Kinger.

The Federal Minister expressed her appreciation for the Bank's support to Benazir Income Support Program.

She said supporting talented youth in building digital businesses is helping to foster entrepreneurship and innovation which is essential for economic progress of low income groups.