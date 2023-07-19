Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, WB agree to collaborate to promote digital economy

Pakistan, WB agree to collaborate to promote digital economy
Web Lifestyle Desk
2:50 PM | July 19, 2023
National

Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to collaborate to promote digital economy by providing training, guidance and financial assistance to young entrepreneurs.

This came at a meeting between Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri and World Bank's Regional Head of Social Protection Ms Nicole Kinger.

The Federal Minister expressed her appreciation for the Bank's support to Benazir Income Support Program.

She said supporting talented youth in building digital businesses is helping to foster entrepreneurship and innovation which is essential for economic progress of low income groups.

Tags:

Web Lifestyle Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023