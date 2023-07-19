Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan women’s team loses to Singapore in friendly match 

STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Farah Nurzahirah struck the match-winner as Singapore edged Pakistan women’s football team to win the lone friendly match 1-0. The two sides put on an engaging battle in the lone friendly, which remained in the balance till half-time. The home side then launched a lethal attack in the second half and got the reward in the 81st minute when Farah Noor Zahra fired the ball into the nets. Pakistan made desperate efforts to neutralize Singapore’s lead in the dying minutes but it remained intact.

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023