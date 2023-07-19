Pakistan women’s team loses to Singapore in friendly match 

LAHORE - Farah Nurzahirah struck the match-winner as Singapore edged Pakistan women’s football team to win the lone friendly match 1-0. The two sides put on an engaging battle in the lone friendly, which remained in the balance till half-time. The home side then launched a lethal attack in the second half and got the reward in the 81st minute when Farah Noor Zahra fired the ball into the nets. Pakistan made desperate efforts to neutralize Singapore’s lead in the dying minutes but it remained intact.