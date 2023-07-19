Pakpattan DPO resolves long-standing dispute worth Rs24 million

PAKPATTAN - In a remarkable display of conflict resolution skills, District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wallayat successfully resolved a three-year dispute involving a substantial amount of Rs24 million between local grain market dealers and the owner of a rice mill. This achievement brings an end to a protracted conflict that had plagued both parties and hindered their business operations.
The conflict arose when the local grain market dealers provided a significant sum of Rs24 million in advance to Azam, the owner of a rice mill, for the purchase of crops. Despite numerous attempts to settle the matter using local influence, the parties failed to find a resolution. Frustrated and seeking a just resolution, the issue was brought to the attention of DPO Tariq Wallayat.
Recognising the urgency and importance of resolving the lingering dispute, DPO Tariq Wallayat promptly constituted a committee headed by SP Investigation Shahida Norin. The committee diligently investigated the matter, calling in both parties to provide their accounts and perspectives. Through a meticulous examination of evidence and a commitment to fairness, the committee successfully brokered an amicable agreement between the disputing parties, putting an end to their prolonged conflict.
The local grain market organisation expressed their profound gratitude to DPO Tariq Wallayat for his invaluable efforts in facilitating a resolution to the dispute. The organisation praised the DPO’s dedication to justice, his impartiality, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law. Their appreciation extends to the committee members, especially SP Investigation Shahida Norin, for their professionalism and unwavering commitment to resolving the matter equitably.
This resolution not only brings financial relief to the local grain market dealers but also restores faith in the efficacy of the justice system. The successful intervention of DPO Tariq Wallayat and the committee exemplifies their commitment to serving the community and ensuring a fair business environment. Their actions demonstrate that disputes, no matter how long-standing or complex, can be effectively resolved through proper channels and impartial mediation.
Moving forward, DPO Tariq Wallayat reaffirms his dedication to promoting peace and harmony within the community. He emphasizes that open lines of communication, fair proceedings, and equitable resolutions are crucial in building a prosperous and thriving society. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the DPO’s unwavering commitment to justice and his tireless efforts in fostering a secure and conducive environment for all citizens.