Pakpattan DPO resolves long-standing dispute worth Rs24 million

PAKPATTAN - In a remarkable display of conflict resolution skills, District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Pakpattan Tariq Wallayat successfully resolved a three-year dis­pute involving a substantial amount of Rs24 million between local grain market dealers and the owner of a rice mill. This achievement brings an end to a protracted conflict that had plagued both parties and hindered their business operations.

The conflict arose when the lo­cal grain market dealers provided a significant sum of Rs24 million in advance to Azam, the owner of a rice mill, for the purchase of crops. De­spite numerous attempts to settle the matter using local influence, the par­ties failed to find a resolution. Frus­trated and seeking a just resolution, the issue was brought to the atten­tion of DPO Tariq Wallayat.

Recognising the urgency and im­portance of resolving the lingering dispute, DPO Tariq Wallayat prompt­ly constituted a committee headed by SP Investigation Shahida Norin. The committee diligently investigated the matter, calling in both parties to pro­vide their accounts and perspectives. Through a meticulous examination of evidence and a commitment to fairness, the committee successfully brokered an amicable agreement be­tween the disputing parties, putting an end to their prolonged conflict.

The local grain market organisation expressed their profound gratitude to DPO Tariq Wallayat for his invaluable efforts in facilitating a resolution to the dispute. The organisation praised the DPO’s dedication to justice, his impartiality, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law. Their ap­preciation extends to the committee members, especially SP Investigation Shahida Norin, for their professional­ism and unwavering commitment to resolving the matter equitably.

This resolution not only brings fi­nancial relief to the local grain mar­ket dealers but also restores faith in the efficacy of the justice system. The successful intervention of DPO Tariq Wallayat and the committee exem­plifies their commitment to serving the community and ensuring a fair business environment. Their actions demonstrate that disputes, no matter how long-standing or complex, can be effectively resolved through prop­er channels and impartial mediation.

Moving forward, DPO Tariq Wal­layat reaffirms his dedication to pro­moting peace and harmony within the community. He emphasizes that open lines of communication, fair proceedings, and equitable resolu­tions are crucial in building a pros­perous and thriving society. This ac­complishment serves as a testament to the DPO’s unwavering commit­ment to justice and his tireless efforts in fostering a secure and conducive environment for all citizens.