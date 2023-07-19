PDMA urged to continue monitoring monsoon, flood situation

LAHORE, - Senior Member Board of Rev­enue/Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assess the preparedness and monitoring systems in place for the flood situation and the new monsoon spell. During his visit, he inspect­ed the provincial control room and emphasized the need for the provincial control room to continue effectively monitoring the flood situation. He stressed the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of water flow in rivers, dams, and bridges, as well as the timely dissemination of awareness through an early warning system to line depart­ments and citizens.

Later, a review meeting was held in the PDMA committee room under the SMBR/Relief Commissioner. Present at the meeting were Director PDMA, Nazia Jabeen; Director of Op­erations, Nisar Ahmad Sani; Director (South) Hameedullah Malik and others. The Direc­tor-General of the Provincial Disaster Management Author­ity Imran Qureshi provided a detailed briefing to the SMBR/Relief Commissioner on the progress of the rescue and relief operations. He reported that the rescue operation had been completed in the flooded areas connected to the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers. Be­tween July 10 and 16, more than 82,200 individuals were evacuated, 17,590 people were rescued, and 103 people received first aid in the flood-affected areas. Additionally, over 1,700 animals were relo­cated to safe areas and the wa­ter flow in all rivers of Punjab has returned to normal.

The Director-General also informed that relief camps had been established in Jhang and other districts along the Sutlej River. These camps pro­vide three meals a day, clean drinking water, medicines, and other facilities to the flood vic­tims. The process of relocat­ing the flood victims to their homes has also commenced.

SMBR/Relief Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring that no district faced a shortage of resources or ma­chinery and urged the accel­eration of relief activities. He suggested conducting a map­ping exercise of the river belt to identify illegal encroach­ments and develop long-term plans to protect people from recurring damages caused by floods. He emphasized the need to reintroduce people to the rivers and implement ef­fective measures to prevent future settlements in high-risk areas. He also mentioned visit­ing hill torrents in DG Khan to review arrangements there.