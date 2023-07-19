Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Plane crash kills at least five in central Poland

Agencies
July 19, 2023
ATHENS - At least five people were killed when a small plane crashed in central Poland, state media reported on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred late Monday in Chrcynno Airfield, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital Warsaw, because of bad weather conditions, said PAP news agency. The plane crashed into a hangar in the airfield with the pilot among the fatalities. Monika Nowakowska-Brynda, a spokesperson with the Polish State Fire Service, said seven people, including a 6-year-old child, were also injured in the accident.

