Wednesday, July 19, 2023
PM, MQM delegation discuss overall political situation

Web Desk
2:42 PM | July 19, 2023
National

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) led by its Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today and discussed overall political situation.

The meeting is part of consultations that the Prime Minister is holding with the allied parties for formation of caretaker setup. Discussions were also held on the latest census.

The MQM delegation commended the Prime Minister for personally monitoring Karachi's development projects in order to ensure their completion on priority basis.

The delegation also appreciated the economic team led by the Prime Minister for reaching an agreement with the IMF.

