Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP fulfils promise of providing services for minorities: Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Minister of Minority Affairs Gian Chand Esrani on Tuesday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had fulfilled the promise of the service and development of the minority community.

According to the manifesto of PPP and under the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the journey of development and prosperity will continue, he said this while talking to people during the inauguration of different development projects in Thatta district.

The provincial minister said the Minority Affairs Department was working on record development projects of minority places of worship across Sindh. Esrani said that the Minority Department was providing financial support for marriages and educational scholarships to poor people of the community without any discrimination.

Gian Chand said PPP was at the forefront in providing public service to the common men that’s why people will once again repose confidence in the party in the next general elections.

Zong 4G celebrates 15 years of success in Pakistan

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023