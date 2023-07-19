PPP to be more active after joining of Sardar Abdul Rahim in Balochistan: Changez

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balo­chistan President Mir Changez Khan Jamali and Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai said that their Party would form governments in all four provinces including Balo­chistan after winning upcoming gen­eral elections. They said that PPP would ensure transparent distribu­tion of tickets to candidates for gen­eral elections, the Party wanted to hold timely elections and the party was active and organised across the country under the leadership of par­ty Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They expressed these views on Tuesday while talking on the occa­sion of Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal, the political and tribal leader of Shi­rani district announcing to join the PPP alongwith his colleagues.

Earlier, the political and tribal lead­er of Shirani district, Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal, expressed full confi­dence in the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced his joining Pakistan People’s Party.

On this occasion, Provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai, provincial executive committee mem­ber Syed Naseer Shah Dupasi, Shirani district president Abdul Razzaq Shi­rani, sports and culture wing president Shahzada Kakar, Ulema wing president Maulvi Jamal Kakar, Musa Khel district president Zahir. Khan Musakhel and other leaders were also present. While congratulating Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal and his colleagues for join­ing the PPP, Mir Changez Khan Jamali and Sardar Sarbaland Jogizai said that with their joining the Party would be­come stronger and more active in the province. They said that whenever the PPP came to power, the party served women, workers and the people in the country. Changez Khan Jamali said that the party was committed to serving hu­manity saying that the party believed in democracy and the party would win with a huge majority from all over the country including Balochistan.