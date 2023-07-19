Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

LAHORE - The Directorate of Planning & Evalu­ation of the Livestock & Dairy De­velopment Department Punjab ar­ranged a concluding ceremony of two month-long Promotional Link Departmental Training on Financial & Administrative Management of in service livestock officers BPS 18 to BPS 19 at the Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Ani­mal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy De­velopment Department Punjab Mu­hammad Masood Anwar presided over the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among participants while UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ah­mad, Director General Research Dr Sajjad Hussain, Director Planning & Evaluation Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Director Training Dr. Muhammad Asif Awan and others were present.

While addressing the participants of training, Secretary Livestock congrat­ulated to all the officers on successful completion of training. He said such training is a key to learning innovative knowledge and professional skills. He said such training is necessary to bring impact to enhance professional competencies to achieving profes­sional goals. He also appreciated the effort of the organizers who designed best curriculum and made informa­tive training in befitting manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said UVAS Veterinary Academy so far successfully conducted a large num­ber of training of livestock officers who came from different provinces of Pakistan and faculty of UVAS also engaged in such training for impart­ing best knowledge and skills to pro­fessionals. He said Veterinary acad­emy also has capacity to conduct international vet courses in collabo­ration with Royal Veterinary College. The objectives of the training were to equip the participants primarily with the knowledge of financial and administrative management.