PSCA completes special security arrangements for Muharram

LAHORE - Pun­jab Safe Cities Author­ity (PSCA) has completed special security arrange­ments for Muharram-ul-Haram. According to PSCA spokesman, Punjab Safe Cities Authority will monitor the security op­erations of processions, Imam Bargahs, and gath­erings throughout the city. Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority, Muhammad Ka­mran Khan, stated that more than 650 cameras will provide 24-hour cov­erage of processions and gatherings in the city. Additional portable cam­eras have been deployed at all essential locations. Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24 hours a day at the Safe City Headquarters.