PTI lashes out at ruling coalition for releasing Rs62b uplift funds to MPs

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday de­manded of the government to immediately with­draw its decision of releasing funds amounting to Rs 62 billion for development schemes of parlia­mentarians, just few weeks before the expiry of present assembly.

The opposition party lashed out at the ruling coalition for approving an immediate release of funds for MPs’ schemes saying it was nothing but an attempt to rig forthcoming general elections.

A PTI spokesperson said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries did not release funds to sponsor the election cam­paign of the “courtiers” but to help avert the loom­ing default. The spokesperson went on to say that a semi-dead economy got some oxygen in the wake of receiving some funds from international lender and the friendly countries.

However, he alarmed that the move of the gov­ernment was simultaneously destructive for the IMF programme and Pakistan’s democracy. He added that the three-week guest government was trying to steal elections through opening the gate of the national treasury for the parliamentarians.

PTI spokesperson alleged that the nation was being crushed under the burden of the worst infla­tion, unemployment and the fastest economic col­lapse. He continued that the flour had gone out of the reach of a significant portion of the population after Rs 150 increase in the price of a 20-kg bag.

Similarly, PTI spokesperson stated that after an increase of Rs 5 per unit in the basic tariff of elec­tricity and 2 hours in peak hours, electricity bills were a message of death to the people.

He said that the price of sugar also reached the highest level under the nose of the “mafia’s partner and guardian of the government.” He further said that instead of protecting millions of poor people, who were dying under the burden of inflation, the ruling coalition was pouring money on the survival of their dead politics. The spokesperson said that during the last 15 months, IMF and friendly countries were not willing to trust the government, who only got the much-need financial package after the endorsement and support of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should wake up from “the sweet slumber” and take notice of the government’s ef­forts to rig the elections.