Punjab govt employees reject decision of 30pc pay raise in basic pay scale

LAHORE - Punjab government employees Tuesday, rejected the Punjab government’s decision of 30pc pay raise in basic pay scale, the employees while demonstrating outside Civil Secretariat against the provincial government decision set ablaze the notification of 30pc pay hike. The employees termed the 30 percent increase in the basic scale instead of existing salary as cruelty.

Earlier, provincial financedepartment through a notification announced a 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees. It is per­tinent to mention here that the Punjab employ­ees Union EPCA had staged a five dharna out­side the Civil Secretariat in which the employees demanded that the salaries in Punjab should be increased on the federal pattern. After successful negotiations with the advisor to Prime Minister Malik Ahmad Khan, the civil servants had an­nounced to end the sit-in after five days.

Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan as­sured the government employees that the salary and pension increase of Punjab employees will be the same as that of the Federation. Government employ­ees across Punjab were assured of an increase in their existing salary instead of basic pay sacle. Government employees’ organizations have started consultations for protests, the employees said that the Punjab gov­ernment has issued the salary hike notification late.