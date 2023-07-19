Punjab govt employees reject decision of 30pc pay raise in basic pay scale

LAHORE - Punjab government employees Tuesday, rejected the Punjab government’s decision of 30pc pay raise in basic pay scale, the employees while demonstrating outside Civil Secretariat against the provincial government decision set ablaze the notification of 30pc pay hike. The employees termed the 30 percent increase in the basic scale instead of existing salary as cruelty.
Earlier, provincial financedepartment through a notification announced a 30 percent increase in the salaries of government employees. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab employees Union EPCA had staged a five dharna outside the Civil Secretariat in which the employees demanded that the salaries in Punjab should be increased on the federal pattern. After successful negotiations with the advisor to Prime Minister Malik Ahmad Khan, the civil servants had announced to end the sit-in after five days.
Advisor to Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan assured the government employees that the salary and pension increase of Punjab employees will be the same as that of the Federation. Government employees across Punjab were assured of an increase in their existing salary instead of basic pay sacle. Government employees’ organizations have started consultations for protests, the employees said that the Punjab government has issued the salary hike notification late.