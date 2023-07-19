Ruling allies almost decide to dissolve NA on Aug 8

ISLAMABAD - Major political parties of the coalition government have almost decided to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, four days before its actual culmination period (August 12).
However, the government has yet to finally announce the early dissolution of the National Assembly, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced to hand over administration to the caretaker government by the month of August.
The early dissolution of the National Assembly, sources said, was discussed at a meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and more important parleys would be held taking other partners into confidence soon.
When contacted, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said that the current National Assembly would be dissolved by August 8. He avoided commenting more on it, saying that there was much possibility to dissolve the National Assembly before its actual time period. MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, talking to the media, said that his party was not taken into confidence to dissolve the National Assembly before its period.
Political gurus viewed that the purpose of early assembly dissolution could delay the general elections for one more month. The game plan could be delaying tactics but it has still not been formally announced.
Talking to The Nation, former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad said that the logic behind dissolution of National Assembly before its term could be linked with delay in the polls. “Early dissolution of the national assembly [even by a single day] allows elections within 90 days, whereas, the completion of the assembly period [August 13] binds to hold the elections within 60 days. A general election of the National Assembly or a provincial assembly should be held within a period of 60 days following the day of completion of the term.
It may also be relevant to mention here that the government has to keep in its mind about approval of a summary if sent by the prime minister to the president for the approval. The rules regarding the PM’s summary about the dissolution of the national assembly says if the president blocks the summary, the National Assembly stands dissolved within two days.
Meanwhile, the parliamentary electoral reforms committee has partially agreed to approve the amendments in the electoral reforms in the farewell session of the national assembly. The last session of the 15th national assembly is expected to be summoned by next week to meet in the current month. In this farewell session of the national assembly, the coalition government is all set to pass the amendments in the electoral reforms and other pending legislative business. The draft of amendment has been finalized during a meeting of the parliamentary electoral reforms committee, which met here yesterday, but a senior member of Grand Democratic Alliance [GDA] Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed some reservations over the amendments and said she will soon share a note of recommendations on it. “I have been asked to hurriedly convey my recommendation on it,” said Dr. Fehmida Mirza while talking to this newspaper, mentioning that she would write her party’s point of view for this important legislation. The amendments from the Election Commission of Pakistan and the concerned committee were discussed and finalized.