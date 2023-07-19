Ruling allies almost decide to dissolve NA on Aug 8

ISLAMABAD - Major political parties of the coali­tion government have almost decid­ed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, four days before its ac­tual culmination period (August 12).

However, the government has yet to finally announce the early disso­lution of the National Assembly, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced to hand over ad­ministration to the caretaker govern­ment by the month of August.

The early dissolution of the Nation­al Assembly, sources said, was dis­cussed at a meeting between Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and more important parleys would be held taking other partners into confidence soon.

When contacted, leader of the op­position in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said that the current Na­tional Assembly would be dissolved by August 8. He avoided commenting more on it, saying that there was much possibility to dissolve the Na­tional Assembly before its actual time period. MQM-P chief Khalid Ma­qbool Siddiqui, talking to the media, said that his party was not taken into confidence to dissolve the National Assembly before its period.

Political gurus viewed that the pur­pose of early assembly dissolution could delay the general elections for one more month. The game plan could be delaying tactics but it has still not been formally announced.

Talking to The Nation, former sec­retary Election Commission of Pa­kistan Kanwar Dilshad said that the logic behind dissolution of Nation­al Assembly before its term could be linked with delay in the polls. “Ear­ly dissolution of the national assem­bly [even by a single day] allows elec­tions within 90 days, whereas, the completion of the assembly period [August 13] binds to hold the elec­tions within 60 days. A general elec­tion of the National Assembly or a provincial assembly should be held within a period of 60 days following the day of completion of the term.

It may also be relevant to mention here that the government has to keep in its mind about approval of a sum­mary if sent by the prime minister to the president for the approval. The rules regarding the PM’s summary about the dissolution of the national assembly says if the president blocks the summary, the National Assembly stands dissolved within two days.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary elec­toral reforms committee has partial­ly agreed to approve the amendments in the electoral reforms in the farewell session of the national assembly. The last session of the 15th national as­sembly is expected to be summoned by next week to meet in the current month. In this farewell session of the national assembly, the coalition gov­ernment is all set to pass the amend­ments in the electoral reforms and other pending legislative business. The draft of amendment has been fi­nalized during a meeting of the parlia­mentary electoral reforms committee, which met here yesterday, but a senior member of Grand Democratic Alliance [GDA] Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed some reservations over the amend­ments and said she will soon share a note of recommendations on it. “I have been asked to hurriedly convey my recommendation on it,” said Dr. Fehmi­da Mirza while talking to this newspa­per, mentioning that she would write her party’s point of view for this im­portant legislation. The amendments from the Election Commission of Pa­kistan and the concerned committee were discussed and finalized.