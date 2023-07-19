Saud masterclass turns tables on Sri Lanka

GALLE-A maiden double-century by Saud Shakeel and an outstanding rearguard action by Pakistan’s lower-order batters inflicted a severe psychological blow to Sri Lanka as the tourists took an iron grip of the first Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Saud, who also became the first double-centurion from Pakistan in Sri Lanka, returned unconquered on 208 after starting the third day’s play at 69 as Pakistan were dismissed for 461 in 121.2 overs in the last hour of play. The visitors had resumed their first innings at the oversight score of 221-5, trailing the hosts by 91 runs, and ended up taking a first innings lead of 149 runs.

When bad light forced an early closure, Sri Lanka, who had scored 312 in their first innings, were 14-0. The seasoned and mature 27-year-old left-hander reached his second career century in sixth Test from 129 balls with nine fours, while he notched up his first double-century from 352 balls when he cut Dhananjaya de Silva for his 19th and last four. He faced 361 balls during his six hours of batting.

Salman Ali Agha, who was 61 overnight, was unlucky not to convert a brilliantly constructed innings into a century when he was stumped after scoring 113-ball 83. Salman hit nine fours and a six. Salman had joined Saud on Monday afternoon when Pakistan were tottering at 101-5 and departed at the score of 278 after adding 177 runs for the sixth wicket in 218 balls.

Saud was 100 when Salman departed on the last ball of the 56th over, but he then took control of the proceedings as Pakistan’s last four wickets added 183 runs in 65.2 overs with Saud’s contribution being 108 runs. After Salman, Saud found another reliable ally in Noman Ali (25) as they put on another 52 runs from 104 balls.

Although Saud’s eighth-wicket stand with Shaheen Shah Afridi only produced 16 runs from 19 balls, it was the ninth-wicket partnership of 94 with Naseem Shah that destroyed the Sri Lankans mentally and physically. Saud not only dominated the stand by scoring 70 of the 94 runs, he allowed Naseem to receive 78 balls for six runs to expose the highly-rated Sri Lanka bowling.

Jayasuriya failed to add any wicket to his three yesterday but ended up leaking 145 runs, while Ramesh Mendis added the scalps of Salman, Noman, Naseem and Abrar Ahmed to end the day with 5-136. Before becoming Mendis’ fifth victim, Abrar had inflicted salt to the Sri Lanka wounds by slapping a four and six in a 12-ball 10 as the 10th wicket yielded 21 off 27 balls.

The balance of the series has shifted in Pakistan’s favour as not only Sri Lanka batters will have to bat hard to save the Galle Test but the Pakistan batters will enter the Colombo Test with a lot of confidence and conviction. With two days remaining in the Test, the wicket slowly showing signs of wear and tear, and the Sri Lankans shell-shocked by the lower-order fightback, Pakistan is definitely in a position from where it can dictate terms.