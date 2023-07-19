Sindh Assembly likely to be dissolved on August 8

KARACHI-The Sindh Assembly is likely to be dissolved along with National Assembly on August 9, sources said Tuesday.

Sources privy to the matter said that Sindh Assembly secretary has been tasked to complete all paper work regarding the dissolution of assembly by August 7. The last session of the existing provincial assembly is expected to be summoned in first week of August, they say.

The development comes hours after it emerged that the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 08.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has also agreed with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the NA, sources said.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the session of the Constitutional Committee on July 20. The session will consider over matters related to the approval of the election reforms law.

All parliamentary parties’ leaders have been invited to the session of the constitutional committee. It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 13.

“No final decision yet made with regard to the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 08,” Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified.

“Reports about NA dissolution on August 08 are incorrect,” she added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other government ministers earlier said that the government’s tenure will end by August 14 ending speculations that the ruling coalition was trying to extend its stay in power.