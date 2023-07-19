Sindh govt likely to approve PFC Award for LGs

The Sindh government has included the much-delayed issue of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) in the cabinet session agenda.

The Secretary Finance will brief the provincial cabinet members with regard to the provincial finance commission for the vertical distribution of available resources to the local bodies.

Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab will also take the cabinet into confidence over the PFC.

Sindh’s provincial finance commission is expected to be approved today, Sindh government sources have said.

Different political parties, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-i-Islami and others have constantly demanded for the PFC Award.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had recently announced for the PFC while speaking to the media here.

The PFC Award, which has to be issued after every four years for the distribution of financial share to all districts and local government agencies from provincial revenues.

Around 55 per cent of the province’s revenues are supposed to be distributed under the previous PFC, while the remaining 45 per cent is to be kept by the Sindh government.

The chief minister said that the newly elected representatives of the local bodies had taken over, therefore, he decided to announce the next PFC for the vertical distribution of available resources among the metropolitan corporation, district councils, district municipal corporations, municipal committees and town committees.