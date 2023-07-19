Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Son of PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry dies in road accident

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry died in a tragic road traffic accident here in capital, informed police on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anza Fazal Chaudhry, body of whom was moved to PIMS for autopsy, police added.

According to police, Anza Fazal Chaudhry was driving a double door vehicle when it bumped into an electricity pole on Seventh Avenue in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Police added the driver of speeding vehicle lost his control over steering in an attempt to save a motorcyclist and bumped into a pole. Resultantly, Anza suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Rescuers along with local and traffic police, led by SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanvir, rushed to the accident site.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered at PML-N Public Secretariat in Chattha Bakhtawar at 4pm with attendance of a large number of ministers, senators, bureaucrats, politicians of different parties, lawyers, journalists and people belonging to various walks of life.

Zong 4G celebrates 15 years of success in Pakistan

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023