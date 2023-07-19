Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Station, checkpoint buildings handed over to police in SW

Our Staff Reporter
July 19, 2023
Wana  -  Lower South Waziristan tribal district police received the keys of the newly- built Raghzai Police Station and Angoor Adda checkpoint on Tuesday from Pakistan Army authorities.

At a ceremony held here, District Police Officer (DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah received the keys for the police station and checkpoint from Capt Ahmed of the Pakistani Army. The DPO expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army for building the police station and post and expressed the hope that the Pakistan Army will continue to support the police in the future. Upon receiving the building, the police moved to the police station.

The locals also expressed their joy at the police station’s completion, which they said would maintain order in the area.

