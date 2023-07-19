Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Summary sent to President for National Assembly’s last session

Web Desk
2:46 PM | July 19, 2023
National

The government has decided to summon the National Assembly session on Thursday evening.

A summary to the effect has been sent to the President for summoning the lower house session at 5:00pm on Thursday (tomorrow).

This will be the final session of the outgoing National Assembly that will complete its five-year term on August 13.

Sources said that the NA session will continue until the assembly stands dissolved.

A key legislation with regard to amendments in the Election Act 2017 and electoral reforms, will be the final piece of the legislation to be passed by the current lower house, sources said.

It would also include group photo sessions and farewell speeches of the members of the assembly.

The heads of parliamentary parties and leader of the opposition Raja Riaz are also expected to address the session.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has reached to an understanding with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the National Assembly, sources said.

